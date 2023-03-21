Three Mercer speakers win state championships

The impressive post-season performances recorded by the Mercer High School Speech Team over the last few weeks continued March 17 and 18 as 12 speakers traveled to Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg, Pa., to compete in the Pennsylvania High School Speech League (PHSSL) State Championships. After qualifying nine of its performers to compete at the Catholic Forensic League Grand National Tournament in Louisville, Ky., in late May and four of its students to participate in the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) National Tournament in Phoenix, Ariz., in June, Mercer turned in a record-tying performance this past weekend at Bloomsburg, as three of Mercer’s standout performers brought home state championships - junior Isabella Smith in dramatic interpretation and the duo interpretation team of senior Ainslee Konkle and junior Morgan Miller. The Mercer forensics program has now produced 21 state champions since 1972, and this year marked only the third time in that period that Mercer has won multiple state titles in a given year.
In addition, Mercer’s 12 state qualifiers recorded a first in the 51-year history of the program as all 12 students advanced from Friday’s four preliminary rounds into the elimination rounds on Saturday. Eight of the 12 students placed in the final rounds and four were eliminated in the semifinal round. Plaques were awarded to all state finalists, and each of the semifinalists received a medal for their accomplishments.
Setting the pace for Mercer’s impressive performance was its group of dramatic interpers. Junior Isabella Smith and senior Lillian Davis were the top-two ranking performers in this event from beginning to end. Isabella received nine first place rankings, three seconds, and two thirds out of 16 total rankings while Lillian was given seven firsts, five seconds, and two thirds as the dynamic pair finished four points ahead of their nearest competitors. Isabella has now won eight tournament championships in 10 tournament appearances this year, and Lillian has been coming on strong when it counts the most, in post-season qualifying competitions. A third Mercer dramatic performer, senior Abby Redmond, advanced to the semifinal round of competition where she finished in eighth place overall.
Mercer’s talented tandem in duo interpretation, senior and six-year performer Ainslee Konkle and first-year performer Morgan Miller took the lead beginning with round one in competition with 22 other duo interp teams from across the Commonwealth, all of whom had to qualify at either district-level tournaments throughout the state or else receive three or more bids to state competition by placing at major invitationals throughout the year. Ainslee and Morgan never looked back as they received first place rankings from seven of their eight preliminary round judges and either a first or second from seven of eight judges in the elimination rounds. Ainslee and Morgan have won five tournament championships this season and have qualified to attend both the Catholic Forensic League Grand National Tournament in late May and the National Speech & Debate Association National Tournament in mid-June.
Senior Alyssa Warholic, Mercer’s most versatile performer, won the 4th place award in prose interpretation in competition with 27 other state qualifiers. Ten of her 16 rankings in the tournament were firsts or seconds. Alyssa has qualified to compete at both of the upcoming national tournaments. Mercer’s second entrant in prose was senior Kendal Hartman who placed 8th out of 28 entrants in prose competition. She was ranked second by three of her preliminary round judges.
Six other Mercer performers won awards for placing in elimination rounds at the state tournament. Senior Alexander Hamilton, a qualifier to both the NCFL and NSDA National Tournaments this spring, won the 5th place award in humorous interpretation. He was ranked in the top three of his competition on 11 of 16 ballots. Mercer’s precocious freshman humorous interper Kailyn Minner received a semifinalist medal for her 7th place finish on Saturday, marking the 12th consecutive tournament where she has placed and received an award this year.
Several unofficial (non-qualifying) events were held at the state tournament, including news broadcasting, an event which required two students to prepare for and present a series of 3-4 minute newscasts. Mercer’s team of sophomores Madeline Jewell and Ben Hamilton received awards for advancing to the final round of the event where they placed 5th overall in competition with 21 other broadcast teams. Eight of their 14 judges placed the pair in the top three of their competition.
Sophomore Alex Cameron qualified to compete in poetry interpretation as a result of her second place finish at the PHSSL District 1 tournament several weeks ago. She received a medal for placing 13th in poetry.
On March 25, a small group of team members in grades 7 through 10 will travel to Seton LaSalle High School in Dormont to compete in the annual Pittsburgh district freshman-sophomore speech and debate tournament.
