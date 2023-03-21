Three Mercer speakers win state championships

Mercer High School speakers bringing home awards from state championships at Bloomfield University are, left to right, in front, Morgan Miller and Ainslee Konkle, state champions in duo interp; Alyssa Warholic, 4th place prose; Hugh Ringer, head coach; row two, Kailyn Minner, semifinalist humorous interp; Abby Redmond, semifinalist dramatic interp; Matt Smeltzer, assistant coach; row three, Alex Hamilton, 5th place humorous interp; Kendal Hartman, semifinalist prose; row four, Lillian Davis, 2nd place dramatic interp; Alex Cameron, semifinalist poetry; and in back, Madeline Jewell and Ben Hamilton, 5th place news broadcasting; Isabella Smith, state champion in dramatic interp.