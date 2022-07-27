ORGANIZATIONS
Executive Club 408 Toastmasters Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN – Executive Club 408 Toastmasters Youngstown reached the highest of three awards given by Toastmasters International, the governing body of the organization, The Presidential Distinguished Club award for the 2021-2022 year.
TI is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of more than 16,900 clubs with 357,000 members in 143 countries.
A PDC must have 20 members achieve at least nine of the 10 goals that include education, membership, training and administration. Executive Club 408 attained all 10 goals.
Executive Club 408 reached the DCP distinction by providing a safe and nurturing environment for their members to learn and grow as speakers and as leaders.
Jim Hruska, current VP of Education for Executive Club 408 and Immediate Past President talks about the club reaching the PDC level, “I am proud of all the hard work put in by my leadership team and the rest of the members of Toastmasters 408 to achieve President’s Distinguished status.”
The Presidential Distinguished level requires extensive planning from the club officers and strong commitment from the club members.
Andrea Wells, the past president of the Executive Club 408 and now the District 10 Club Growth Director, District 10 encompasses Toastmaster clubs in Northeast Ohio including Executive Club 408, explains the importance of achieving the PDC award, “ It was a great accomplishment to see two years of hard work and planning pay off.” A member who is working towards their goals, contributes toward the club’s goals as well. Successful members make a successful club.”
The Toastmasters calendar year is July 1 to June 30.
Executive Club 408, chartered in 1966, meets Monday evenings from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. providing members and guests the opportunity to give impromptu speeches, present prepared speeches, participate in timely discussions, and to offer and receive constructive evaluations by fellow members.
For information about Executive Club 408, visit www.speakingclub.org.
