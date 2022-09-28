The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program, hosted by the city of Hermitage, will be available to local residents from Saturday through Thursday, Oct. 6, at Hermitage Fire Station #3, 541 Mercer Ave., across from Morefield Cemetery.
The bin will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
The PRC provides a free recycling service that rotates throughout western Pennsylvania. This program ensuresthat glass deposited into the bin meets the highest standards and can be fully recycled.
Residents may drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of all colors (no color sorting required). Containers should be empty and rinsed, with lids and labels still on. Bags and boxes used to deliver glass must be discarded off-site.
PRC’s Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program is sponsored by Owens-Illinois, Inc. and CAP Glass and is made possible through a partnership with Michael Brothers Hauling & Recycling. For more information, visit www.prc.org/glass.
