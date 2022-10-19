2022 HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
Communities have set these trick-or-treat hours for 2022:
• Delaware Township — 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Farrell – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Fredonia — 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Greenville – Halloween parade at 2 p.m., trick or treat 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Grove City– 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Hempfield Township — 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Hermitage – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Hubbard Township — 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Jamestown – 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Jefferson Township — 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Masury — 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Mercer – 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Pine Township — 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Pymatuning Township — 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Sandy Lake – 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Sharon – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Sharpsville – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Shenango Township — 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Stoneboro – 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Wilmington Township - 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Thornton Hall Family Fun Day is from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at 1208 Hall Ave., Sharon. The trunk-or-treat event also includes bowling, ice cream, air hockey, prizes, and food trucks. All are welcome.
• First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville will host Trunk-or-Treat from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot of the church at 603 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville. Refreshments will be served.
• A Trunk or Treat event is planned for noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the MCCDA Roar Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. Costumes are encouraged and trick-or-treating will be in the parking lot. This is for children of all ages. Anyone who would like to be a vendor and hand out candy is asked to contact Austina or Gloria at 724-308-6222.
• Coolspring Corn Maze at 537 Franklin Road, north of Mercer. Enjoy the corn maze, pony rides, pumpkin blasters, obstacle courses, mechanical pool, cow train, gemstone mining and more. For more information, times, and prices, visit coolspringmaze.com.
• Irons Mill Farmstead, located in scenic Amish Country, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington, offers a corn maze, pumpkin patch, sunflower fields, and more. For info or tickets, visit ironsmillfarmstead.com.
• The Lakes at Jefferson Trunk or Treat is 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19. Bring the kids in their costumes and candy to share at the annual trunk or treat event. Decorate your car’s trunk and enjoy dinner by Pap Pap Smokehouse from 4 to 7 p.m. Lakes at Jefferson is located at 7271 W. Market St., Mercer.
• The church family of South Pymatuning Community Church, Sharpsville will will offer a Trunk-R-Treat outing for the valley community from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22. Location: parking lot area adjacent to Sharpsville VFW. Church families will be providing treats in their decorated vehicles for the children to enjoy. In addition to the opportunity to gather treats, children may register for free bike giveaways; winners will choose their bike from options available at our local stores. Information: 724-962-4601 or on the church's Facebook page. All are welcome.
