Elena Marshall won first place and the pageant title of Little Miss Majorette of PA during the annu baton twirling competition is held May 28 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Elena is a kindergartner at William Penn Elementary School in Bethel Park. Her mother, 1999 Sharpsville High School graduate Kathy Marshall, was feature twirler for Sharpsville. Dan Marshall is her father.
With this win, Elena will advance to nationals in July to compete in the Little Miss Majorette of America, which is held annually at Notre Dame University in South Bend, Ind.
Elena Marshall is part of a talented group of local baton twirlers called Passion Twirl and Poms.
