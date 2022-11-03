Veterans and Agent Orange veterans projects honors those who have served

The Veterans and Agent Orange Veterans Projects is an organization that reaches out to honor and help veterans in Lawrence and Mercer counties and eastern Ohio.
The organization recognizes our veterans by honoring the Vietnam War veterans who have died of complications from exposure to Agent Orange, with a dogtag tree and memorial stones at Cascade Park in New Castle. We also pin our Vietnam veterans, and their family members, to thank them for their service. The organization also replaced a flag pole and added a sign at Oak Park Cemetery in New Castle recognizing veterans.
The organiation raised funds through donation jars at businesses in Lawrence and Mercer counties, and Eastern Ohio.
With the donations, the group gave gift cards to help veterans with Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter meals. The group has also purchased survival coats and other items.
Veterans and Agent Orange Veterans Projects President Hugh Coryea and Treasurer Mike Frost delivered gift cards this week to Mercer County Department of Veterans Affairs.
The group will hold a free breakfast for veterans and their spouses from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Moose Club in New Castle, 29, S. Mercer St.
