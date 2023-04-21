Buhl Regional Health Foundation is partnering with the Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps to provide free dental care for those without access to regular dental treatment.
The free clinic is scheduled for June 10 and 11 at Sharon High School. Doors open at 6 a.m. each day.
Volunteer dental professionals, including dentist, oral surgeons, dental assistants, and hygienists are needed to help staff the clinic on those days. Dental students are also welcome and will be supervised.
Dental providers willing to volunteer their time and services are asked to contact BRHF by May 26 at buhlregionalhealthfoundations.org/dental.
