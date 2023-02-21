Mercer County Adult Education Center, the county’s provider of no-cost educational classes for adults seeking their GEDs, English as a Second Language, and computer training, is seeking volunteer leaders to join its dynamic board of directors.
More information on Mercer County Adult Education Center is available at http://www.gcedcenter.org. Board members are actively involved in organizational governance, and are expected to attend bi-monthly board meetings, participate in at least one board committee, participate in fundraising campaigns, and promote the Education Center through their professional and social connections throughout the county.
The board needs interested candidates from throughout Mercer County that have a variety of skills, as well as those connected to the local workforce, foundations, cultural organizations, and geographical areas representing a range of racial communities.
The Nominating Committee is currently accepting applications from throughout Mercer County that will be reviewed at the end of each month. The first step for those individuals interested in board service is to complete the linked application at: https://forms.gle/5xREhubKoHVGydwK7.
