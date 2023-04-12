West Middlesex resident, YSU student earns prestigious Truman Award

Jason Hess of West Middlesex, a mechanical engineering major and member of the Sokolov Honors College is Youngstown State University’s first-ever recipient of the prestigious Truman Scholarship.
Hess was announced as a 2023 Truman Scholar announced by the Board of Trustees of the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation. The Truman Scholarship is the premier graduate scholarship for aspiring public service leaders in the United States.
“Jason perfectly exemplifies the outstanding leadership potential, commitment to a career in public service, and academic excellence the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation is looking for when naming their scholars,” said Helen K. Lafferty, interim president of YSU. “This is a well-deserved honor and we celebrate Jason’s hard work in the classroom and his dedication to make an impact in his community.”
Hess, who will graduate YSU in spring 2024, intends to pursue a master’s degree in aerospace/astronautical engineering and public policy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Already a published author on the topic of orbital space debris, Hess is passionate about pursuing a career focused on space sustainability, one of the United Nations’ global sustainable development goals.
Each Truman Scholar receives funding for graduate studies, leadership training, career counseling and special internship and fellowship opportunities within the federal government.
The Harry S. Truman Foundation recognizes college juniors who are committed to pursuing careers in public service. This year, the foundation reviewed 705 candidates from 275 institutions, naming 199 students as finalists based on their records of leadership, public service, and academic achievement. Hess was selected as one of 62 students nationwide to be named a Truman Scholar, joining a community of 3,504 Truman Scholars named since the first awards in 1977.
Hess devotes significant time investing in younger students. He serves as a teaching assistant for three YSU first-year engineering classes, chief coordinator of YSU Engineering week, which includes multiple events and opportunities to mentor middle school students, and a volunteer coach for the Wilmington Area High School football team. He devotes 40 hours each week during football season to coaching the team he once led as captain, an opportunity he describes as a rewarding opportunity to build relationships.
“Jason Hess represents the qualities we see in so many of our students. He combines drive, intellect, an inquisitive nature and the quality of persevering in the face of adversity,” said Ron Shaklee, director of National and International Scholarships in the Sokolov Honors College and YSU Truman Scholarship representative.
“As he prepared for his Truman Scholar interview, Jason remarked on several occasions about how he was proud to represent YSU as a candidate. It exemplifies his humble nature that he portrays himself as a representative of all YSU students, and the honor is not his alone,” said Shaklee.
After Hess was named a semi-finalist, members of the YSU community came together to help Hess prepare for his next step – an in-person interview. Ashley Orr Catello, YSU’s first Rhodes Scholar, a member of the Sokolov Honors College Advisory Board and doctoral candidate at Carnegie Mellon University, mentored Hess through the process and came to campus to help coach him during the interview preparation phase.
“As an alum, current YSU students continue to impress and inspire me with their vision, service, leadership, and scholarship,” said Catello. “Jason, in particular, is an exceptional example of how YSU students make it their mission to make the world a better place. He represented himself, YSU and his entire community incredibly well.”
Established by Congress in 1975 as the living memorial to President Harry S. Truman and national monument to public service, the Truman Scholarship carries the legacy of the 33rd President by supporting and inspiring the next generation of public service leaders.
"The receipt of the Truman Award is a testament to Jason’s dedication to learning, leading and serving with the support of his faculty, Dr. Shaklee, his family, peers and extended community,” said Amy Cossentino, dean of the Sokolov Honors College and associate provost. “Hess’ accomplishment shines a light on the many ways honors students live the mission of the Sokolov Honors College.”
