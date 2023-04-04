Aisha Weston will be the guest speaker at the 49th annual Awards Luncheon of the Mercer County Frontiers Club at noon April 15 at Tiffany Banquet Center in Brookfield.
A graduate of Farrell High School, Weston is a school psychologist in Bensalem Township, Pa. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh in the area of psychology and a minor in neuroscience. She also earned a master’s degree in education and educational psychology from Indiana University of PA. She is pursuing a Doctorate of Education degree in educational leadership from the Interdisciplinary Doctorate Program for Educational Leaders at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.
Weston is the daughter of Ronald and Karen Weston of Farrell.
The Frontiers Club is a community service organization with a primary focus on African American youth.
The club will also present its community service award to Deanna Yarboro-Brown for her work with the Mercer Unit of the NAACP and area youth.
During the luncheon, the club will also present scholar recognition awards to African American students who graduated from high schools in Mercer County and Brookfield, primarily in the year prior to the program. The club will award 15 $500 scholarships, totaling $7,500, to African American graduating seniors from area high schools.
Tickets for the luncheon may be purchased from members of the organizations and the office of Dr. Theodore Yarboro at 724-346-4124.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.