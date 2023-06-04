The Mercer County Dairy Princess and Promotion Committee named Callie Whiting as 2023-24 Mercer County Dairy Princess.
Whiting, daughter of Maggie Whiting of Edinburg, was chosen after an event held in May at Brandy Springs Park in Mercer. Ashlee Riley, 2022-23 Mercer County Dairy Princess, crowned her successor. Riley is a daughter of Dan and Kristine Riley of Greenville.
Callie Whiting will represent the county at the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess and Promotion training seminar in July and at the Pennsylvania state pageant held in
September.
Alternate dairy princesses are Abby McQuiston, daughter of Josh and Christine McQuiston of Stoneboro, and Alexis Friedl, daughter of Mike Friedl and Lynn Morrow of Mercer.
Whiting was chosen after contestants participated in interviews with the judges, a skit, a speech and impromptu questions from the audience. The festivities began with a “Cow-Tail” hour, when attendees had milk and cheese, with crackers, and had an opportunity to meet the contestants.
There also was a banquet before the coronation.
Flower presenters were Jacob Bronson, son of Matthew and Leann Bronson of Mercer, and August Dess, son of Michael and Lane Dess of Sharpsville.
Li’l Dairy Misses, all aged 5 to 8, were Georgia Baker and Sophia Baker, daughters of Rose Baker of Mercer; Raelynn King, daughter of Donald and Kimberly King of Stoneboro; and Ramie White, daughter of Ryan and Miranda White of West Middlesex. The Li’l Dairy Misses participated in a “Show and Tell” with a dairy-related item.
Dairy Miss Piper Williams, daughter of Jason and Nikki Williams of Haley, performed a dairy-related skit. Dairy Maid Riley White, daughter of Ryan and Miranda White of West Middlesex, presented a dairy-related speech.
Selina Horst, 2022-23 Pennsylvania State Dairy Princess, was a special guest. Mistress of Ceremonies was Lena Aiken of New Wilmington. Judges were Brandy Small of New Castle, Kellie Kunz of Titusville and Kelsey Zimperman of Orwell, Ohio.
The new Dairy Princess will travel throughout Mercer County for the next year promoting the local dairy industry. Anyone interested in having Whiting participate in a promotional event can call Booking Chairperson Carrie Prinkey.
