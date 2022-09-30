LEESBURG – The Mission Shaped Church Committee of Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church is sponsoring a holiday remembrance program called “Adopt A Veteran” to memorialize veterans buried at each of the two sites of Leesburg Cemetery.
Aided by information from the Mercer County Veterans’ Affairs Office, the committee’s goal is to place holiday wreaths on the graves of all the veterans there, some going back to Civil War times.
Loved ones or friends of the veterans are invited to buy a holiday wreath to honor their relative or friend. The 24-inch pine wreath will be decorated with a patriotic bow and secured on a sturdy stand to withstand the November/December weather.
Wreaths cost $30 and can be ordered by calling the church office at 724-748-4670 before Oct. 28. The wreaths will be in place on Nov. 5 and remain throughout the holiday season.
