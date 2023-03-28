Nine Mercer High School Speech Team members in grades 7 through 10 closed out regular season competition on March 25 at Seton LaSalle High School in Dormont, Pa.
Dubbed the “Freshman-Sophomore Tournament,” the event attracted 69 individual competitors in grades 7 through 10 representing 10 middle-high schools in western Pennsylvania. Four rounds of competition were held in seven different speech events, plus debate. All speakers competed in four pre-scheduled rounds of competition.
Four Mercer speakers placed among the top three winners in their events.
Leading the way for Mercer were two poetry interpretation participants who placed first and third. Seventh grader Bronwyn Hawkins has been a standout performer all year. On Saturday, she left no doubt who was the superior performer in poetry as she was awarded first place rankings from all four of her judges in poetry to win the event by four points. Bronwyn had been a finalist in poetry in her last five tournaments prior to the Seton LaSalle tournament.
Sophomore Alex Cameron placed third in poetry with a first place ranking, two seconds and a third in four rounds.
Mercer eighth grader Emma-Kate Magee has been coming on strong in the second half of what is her second year as a member of Mercer’s extemporaneous speaking team. Saturday, she placed second in the current events category with one first place ranking, a pair of seconds, and a third in four rounds.
For one of the few times this season, humorous interpretation and dramatic interpretation were combined into one event. Mercer freshman Kailyn Minner, a humorous interper, placed third in the combined event with one second place ranking and three thirds in four rounds.
The freshman-sophomore tournament at Seton LaSalle was Mercer’s final regular-season forensics competition of the 2022-2023 season.
On April 14 and 15, Mercer Speech will host its annual “Evenings of Forensics” at 7 p.m. each night in the Mercer High School Auditorium where the team’s award-winning performers, including Mercer’s three recently crowned state champions, will present their interpretations that won awards at competitions throughout the school year. Tickets for the 90-minute performances each evening are available from speech team members and parents, and tickets are also on sale in the Mercer High School main office.
Nine Mercer speakers have qualified to compete at the 2023 Grand National Tournament of the National Catholic Forensic League (NCFL) in Louisville, Ky., during the Memorial Day weekend. Four performers have also qualified to compete at the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) National Tournament, a week-long event to be held in mid-June in Phoenix, Ariz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.