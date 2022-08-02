MERCER - The Youngstown Area Community Concert Band, under the baton of Joseph Pellegrini, will perform the seventh concert of the 45th anniversary of Mercer Summer Music Series at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the historic Mercer County Courthouse Square.
This marks the 30th year the Youngstown Area Community Concert Band has performed on the courthouse square. The repertoire will include National Anthems of Ukraine and The United States of America, The Ohio Special, Mancini Magic, Flight of Valor, Scottish Rhapsody, Deep River, Main Street Celebration, The Blue and The Gray, The Crosley March, and others.
The Youngstown Area Community Concert Band is the dream of Bill Gertsinger, a former Dana School of Music student and member of the United States Air Force Band. He believed in community bands and their restoration to a place of prominence in America.
Since 1984, the band has maintained a year around schedule of concerts and rehearsals with short breaks following the summer concert season and Christmas concert season.
Johnny Oakes will provide warm-up entertainment beginning at 6 p.m.
The Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will host an old- fashioned ice cream social. Fresh popcorn will be available throughout the evening.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of free entertainment. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the air-conditioned Mercer High School auditorium, 545 W. Butler St. about two blocks from the courthouse.
For further information call 724-699-9124
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.