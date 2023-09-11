HERMITAGE — When the monthly Night Market returns to Hermitage later this week, there will be something new for residents to enjoy — a corn roast, which will also raise funds for a local environmental project.
From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday in front of the Hermitage Police Department and National Guard Armory along North Hermitage Road, the Night Market will feature a mixture of farmers, artisans and food vendors.
Held alongside this week’s market will be the corn roast, where — for a minimum $2 donation at the City of Hermitage’s tent — visitors will receive a ticket for one ear of corn, which will be roasted nearby.
T-shirts featuring a corn roast-inspired design will also be sold, Hermitage Director of Recreation and Community Events Jessica Gotch said.
“We’re hoping that, if people come out for this one, it could become an annual event,” Gotch said of the corn roast.
The corn for the event is being donated by Lengel Brothers Farm and Market, and will be sold throughout the night until the corn runs out.
Visitors will have the option of getting melted butter brushed on their corn, while seasoning will also be available, including salt, pepper, tajin and elote, Gotch said.
The Night Market’s corn roast was inspired by similar corn roasts Gotch had attended with her husband’s family, and by corn roast events organized in the American Midwest.
Since there were no community corn roasts held in this area, Gotch said she wanted to try introducing the event alongside the Night Market, which has continued to be “very well attended” over the past few months.
“I think that as we’re moving into a seasonal change, this could be something exciting for people, along with some of the different things our vendors are coming up with,” Gotch said.
All of the proceeds raised by the corn roast will support the Stull Nature Reserve, a 42-acre property at 4568 Sample Road.
The property once contained the farmhouse of the late Sylvia Stull, who served as a Hermitage commissioner for 27 years. Stull donated the land to the City of Hermitage upon her passing in 2006.
City officials plan to eventually make use of the property, such as by hosting educational programs for children there, while retaining the property’s undeveloped nature.
A master site plan to guide future use of the property is currently in development. The plan was recently approved by the city Parks and Recreation Board, and will be put to a vote by the Hermitage Board of Commissioners later this month, Gotch said.
A fund for the Stull Nature Reserve has since been created with the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, Gotch said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.