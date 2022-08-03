CORRECTIONS
Former judge Fornelli died Tuesday, not Monday
Former Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge Francis J. Fornelli died Tuesday. The Herald reported an incorrect date in an article published Wednesday.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 11:32 pm
