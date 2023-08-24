CORRECTION
Car and antique tractor show day is Saturday
The Transfer Harvest Home Fair car and antique tractor show is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
An incorrect date was listed in a story published Thursday.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 12:25 am
