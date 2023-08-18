COURTS
Common Pleas
Judge D. Neil McEwen
SENTENCE HEARINGS
Christopher M. Rust, 27, Beavercreek, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of driving under the influence; sentenced to 6 months probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service, fines and court costs.
John Edward Thompson Jr., 39, of 326 Vernon Road, Apartment 1, Greenville, pleaded guilty to Greenville-West Salem Township police charge of loitering and prowling; trespassing charge withdrawn; sentenced to 1 year probation and court costs.
Tydale Reshaad Traylor, 33, Warren, Ohio, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charges of driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence charges and a traffic violation not prosecuted; sentenced to 1 year probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service and court costs.
Nathen Lee Vaughn, 23, of 754 S. Oakland Ave., Sharon, pleaded guilty to Hermitage police charge of retail theft; sentenced to 1 year probation.
Andrew L. Woods, 69, of 1209 Dakota St., Farrell, pleaded guilty to Farrell police charge of driving under the influence, first offense; sentenced to 6 months probation, must attend DUI counterattack school, 25 hours community service and court costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.