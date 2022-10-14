There’s bad news and good news about the current COVID-19 strain hitting locally and nation-wide.
The bad news: It’s more transmissible than past strains.
The good news: It’s symptoms are much less severe.
“We’re seeing very, very few hospitalizations,’’ said Dr. David Shellenberger, chief medical officer at Sharon Regional Medical Center.
Numbers from the Centers for Disease and Prevention back Shelenberger up. Only 2.9% of all inpatient beds in Mercer Countyare occupied by COVID patients, according to the CDC’s website.
But transmission figures changed in recent weeks. The CDC said Lawrence County is low, Mercer County medium and Crawford County high.
There’s a caveat. This only includes cases forwarded to the state by healthcare providers. It doesn’t include those testing positive with home tests that never seek professional medical help.
New COVID-19 cases likely to get hit the hardest remain the same as in the past, Shelenberger said.
“It’s the elderly and those with underlying medical problems like diabetes and hypertension,’’ he said.
Local healthcare providers said they’re stocked for the winter if things take a rough turn.
And there’s no doubt COVID-19 cases will rise as the weather changes.
“We’re certainly prepared for this winter,’’ said Emily Shears, who heads UPMC’s infectious disease programs in its northern hospital systems, including UPMC Horizon’s campuses in Farrell and Greenville, and UPMC Jameson in New Castle.
Healthcare providers have undergone a baptism of fire with COVID-19.
“We’ve learned a lot over the past couple of years,’’ Shears said.
Healthcare providers from throughout the local medical systems said the best way to protect against this strain is to keep current with booster shots.
A tough group to handle are those who already had COVID-19 but continue to suffer symptoms — called “long COVID” in medical parlance.
AHN has seen at least 700 patients hit with the coronavirus who have “long COVID,’’ said Dr. Tariq Cheema. He’s affiliated with AHN’s division of pulmonary, critical care, sleep and allergy. Chema’s group provides care at AHN Grove City.
For many the symptoms are minor and go away, he said. But not everyone. Effects — as shortness of breath and extreme exhaustion — can be severe. Medical science is racing to find treatments for the issue.
AHN is instituting a regimen of pulmonary rehabilitation including exercise for 140 long COVID patients.
“We’re trying to retrain the body to get back on its feet,’’ Chema said.
Getting a handle on the most severe cases is going to take work. and there’s no quick answers, he said.
“We have to figure a way to help these people,’’ Cheema said.
