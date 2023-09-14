Plan now to ensure that when fall weather signals the end of “outdoor living,” your indoor space will be a welcoming respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Walk around to inspect furniture, cabinets, use and lack of space, and decor in general.
Would new paint on wood furniture, cabinets, doors or trim be brighter (or more tranquil)? How about a new live edge or other accent table or new legs for an existing table? Do closets need a redo to add storage? Could the home office use shelving? Or maybe space exists for a family game area? The possibilities are endless, and Woodcraft has the tools, materials and supplies you need for successful projects, as well as a wealth of how-to insight and information.
Below are some tools and supplies and how-to tips for assembly and building projects. There’s also some useful tips for coloring or recoloring wood furniture, cabinets and other pieces with stains and paints.
Live Edge Timber Co. Rustic Maple Slabs and Rhombus Slab Legs come predrilled and ready for assembly to create furniture like the coffee table pictured here. Click https://bit.ly/Rustic-Table-Build to view the assembly process.
DIY Hairpin Legs in black and raw steel are an easy way to add a modern look to a tabletop or slab.
Festool’s T18 Cordless Drill Plus Set features a brushless EC-TEC motor and electronic torque setting for precise screw driving and drilling wood or steel. The set includes a belt clip, two 4.0 AH HighPower battery packs, Rapid Charger TCL 6 and Systainer SYS3 M 187.
The Kreg® Pocket-Hole Jig 520Pro makes joinery quick and easy. All you need are a drill/driver and screws. Watch this video https://bit.ly/Kreg-Jigs.
A Gyokucho Ryoba Razorsaw is a handy general purpose saw that has rip teeth on one edge and crosscut teeth on the other side.
Bore shelf pin holes on 32 mm spacing quickly and accurately using the 1/4” Kreg® Shelf Pin Jig or the 5 mm Kreg® Shelf Pin Jig. Both are compatible with face frame and frameless cabinets, with alignment windows for added versatility.
For comfortable hand sanding, choose the Preppin’ Weapon Sanding Block Kit. Add power with the cordless SKIL® POWERCORE Brushless 20V Random Orbital Sander that can tackle refinishing wood furniture, cabinetry rehab and more.
To remove paints and other coverings, Blue Bear® Soy Gel™ Paint & Urethane Stripper is a handy helper.
Krud Kutter® Prepaint Cleaner TSP Substitute cleans and deglosses surfaces so paint or stain will adhere better to the surface being covered.
If you are recoloring or finishing for the first time, GENERAL FINISHES® Gel Stains and GENERAL FINISHES Milk Paint are easy to use. Gel Stains come in 15 colors, while Milk Paint is available in 33 colors.
Follow GENERAL FINISHES’ instructions for prep, application, and topcoats for paints and stains to avoid any yellowing issues and to ensure the best results over time.
There are many other available topcoat products. When choosing and using a topcoat, follow the manufacturer’s directions closely to avoid disappointment over changes in color or other undesirable results.
GENERAL FINISHES® High Performance Water Based Topcoat offers the consumer-friendly characteristics of a polyacrylic blend: it does not yellow with age and cleanup is easy with water. In addition, HP is stabilized with UV absorbers to maximize its performance and afford protection to the stains, paints, and wood beneath.
GENERAL FINISHES® Oil Based Gel Topcoat is compatible with GENERAL FINISHES Gel Stains.
Use GENERAL FINISHES® Water-Based Stain Blocker White Primer over an existing finish, raw wood or MDF as a base coat for light colored GENERAL FINISHES Milk Paint, Chalk Style Paint and Pigmented Polys.
To apply paint or stain by hand, Redtree Matey™ Brushes are a good choice. Use Synthetic Brushes for water-based coatings and Onyx White China Bristle Brushes for solvent-based coatings.
The GVS Elipse OV/P100 Respirator is NIOSH-approved for paint vapors up to 5,000 parts per million, solvents, and Cyclohexene, as well as offering protection against many other dangerous fumes.
EARLEX® Super Finish Max Sprayer provides the power and adjustability to spray oil- or water-based finishes such as stains, enamels, polyurethane, varnish, latex paint, primers, milk paint, and more.
WAGNER® Spray Shelters, small, medium and large, help reduce overspray.
