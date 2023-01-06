SRU announces fall 2022 dean's list
Slippery Rock University has announced its dean's list for the fall 2022 semester. The dean's list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following students from your coverage area were named to the dean's list:
Jeremiah Alexander of Pulaski.
Erik Amodei of Grove City.
Evan Anzevino of Sharpsville.
Jaelyn Applegarth of Hermitage.
Madison Arblaster of Grove City.
Pavels Avdejevs of Grove City.
Harmony Banfi of Harrisville.
Haley Barner of Sharpsville.
Danica Barry of Greenville.
Nicholas Baum of Grove City.
Naudia Beck of Hubbard.
Carlee Benedict of Hermitage.
Dana Bielobocky of Transfer.
Paige Bigley of Mercer.
Allison Black of Hermitage.
Alyssa Bloom of Grove City.
Andrew Boggs of Mercer.
Reagan Booher of Polk.
Jaina Bowmer of Stoneboro.
Jaden Boyd of Transfer.
Jaden Boyle of New Wilmington.
Luke Brahler of Grove City.
Julian Breese of Grove City.
Alison Breighner of Masury.
Bruce Broomfield of New Wilmington.
Delaney Brown of Greenville.
Ella Brown of Sharon.
Jeremiah Brown of Sharpsville.
Elizabeth Buchan of Mercer.
Grace Buckley of Sharon.
Roger Burns of Mercer.
Ashley Burt of Hermitage.
Lily Burtch of Grove City.
Jordan Butcherine of Mercer.
Sara Cain of Sharon.
Madison Callahan of Pulaski.
Kiera Cartwright of New Wilmington.
Savanna Collins of Grove City.
Candace Corvino of Mercer.
Nicole Datta of Mercer.
Cayde Davidson of Greenville.
Jordan Davis of Harrisville.
Seth Davis of Grove City.
Chesney DeTullio of Greenville.
Ava Delvaux of Grove City.
Sophia Dimaria of Sandy Lake.
John Dolinger of Hermitage.
Cassidy Donovan of Cochranton.
Corban Dunn of Grove City.
Kaitlyn Ellis of Mercer.
Darrin Filer of Grove City.
Jessica Fischer of Harrisville.
McKala Flick of Grove City.
Jadyn Flick of Volant.
Cade Franks of West Middlesex.
John Fretts of Grove City.
Brayden Fry of Sharpsville.
Grace Gadsby of Stoneboro.
Madison Gavin of Hermitage.
Travis Gealy of Greenville.
Graycee Gordon of W Middlesex.
Anna Greer of Harrisville.
Kelsey Greer of Grove City.
Cecily Greggs of Stoneboro.
Alaina Gregory of Greenville.
Paige Griffith of Hermitage.
Alexandria Grossi of Grove City.
James Grossman of Polk.
Nathan Guy of Volant.
Camry Hamilton of Grove City.
Max Hamilton of Mercer.
Nicholas Hanahan of Sharpsville.
Victoria Harcourt of Hermitage.
Hannah Harvey of Cochranton.
Riley Harvey of Cochranton.
Brianna Hast of Sharpsville.
Alexis Hast of Sharpsville.
Landyn Heidelbach of Transfer.
Livia Hellmann of Hermitage.
Stone Helsel of Mercer.
Michael Henwood of Hermitage.
Mason Hesselgesser of Mercer.
Lilli Hiles of Cochranton.
Grant Hirt of Grove City.
Evelyn Hodson of Grove City.
Kazton Hoffman of W Middlesex.
Logan Hogue of Utica.
Annalyse Hoover of Mercer.
Jacob Hughes of Grove City.
Nicole Hughes of Grove City.
Nikole Husnick of Masury.
Alejandra Jones of Grove City.
Jenna Jones of Volant.
Brooke Jordan of New Wilmngtn.
Elizabeth Kammerdiener of Jamestown.
Erik Kearns of Grove City.
Kendra Koerth of Hermitage.
Sydny Krivosh of W Middlesex.
Britney Kuhn of Volant.
Jocelyn Kytchak of Greenville.
Richard Ladjevich of West Middlesex.
Jesse Lantz of Sharpsville.
Jacob Lewis of Sandy Lake.
Ian Lightcap of New Wilmngtn.
Isabella Louise of Grove City.
Douglas Maxwell of Sandy Lake.
Connor Maxwell of Sandy Lake.
Samantha McArdle of New Wilmington.
Duncan McCoy of Harrisville.
William McCoy of Harrisville.
Madelyn McCoy of Grove City.
Riley McIntire of Stoneboro.
Kara McKelvey of Jamestown.
Marissa McLaughlin of Sandy Lake.
Grace McNeil of Hermitage.
James McNicholas of Grove City.
Alexander McNicholas of Grove City.
Madison Mears of Hermitage.
Michael Medlin of West Middlesex.
Braden Michael of Grove City.
Grace Mild of Hermitage.
Kaleigh Miller of Hermitage.
Braydon Miller of Hermitage.
Madalyn Mineweaser of New Wilmington.
Mikayla Montgomery of Grove City.
Alyssa Morelli of West Middlesex.
Amariah Morgenstern of New Wilmngtn.
Riley Munson of Grove City.
John Murray of Hermitage.
Asher Myers of Fredonia.
Ryan Myers of Grove City.
Kaitlyn Myers of Cochranton.
Kirsten Norris of Mercer.
Briana Nuhfer of Jamestown.
Bailey O'Brien of Masury.
Aidan O'Rourke of Grove City.
Catherine O'Rourke of Grove City.
Brianna Oehlbeck of Mercer.
Taylor Pander of Sharpsville.
Emma Pankratz of Harrisville.
Lacie Parcetich of West Middlesex.
Kayle Paxton of Hermitage.
Meghan Pfeiffer of Cochranton.
Sy Piccirilli of Sharon.
Sophia Piccirilli of Sharon.
Sydney Pompa of Grove City.
Cole Potase of Jamestown.
Kaily Priester of New Wilmngtn.
Jillian Priester of Sharpsville.
Addison Probst of Grove City.
Mason Reed of New Wilmington.
James Reese of Hubbard.
Joshua Reeves of Greenville.
Hannah Reiber of Grove City.
Kylie Richardson of Grove City.
Adam Rihel of Grove City.
Zachary Rodgers of Grove City.
Jaidah Rosario of Greenville.
Taylor Rose of Hermitage.
Wyatt Salmon of Grove City.
Brock Salvatore of Sharpsville.
Grace Schultz of Masury.
Abigail Shipton of Mercer.
Caitlin Sindlinger of Grove City.
Destinee Smith of Sharon.
Sidney Snyder of Mercer.
Kloe Soros of Fredonia.
Jacob Southwick of Grove City.
Sarah Stallard of Grove City.
Mack Staunch of Sharpsville.
Claire Staunch of Sharpsville.
Sara Stevenson of Jamestown.
Stephen Stringer of Sandy Lake.
Sydney Stringert of Clarks Mills.
Drew Stull of Grove City.
Wade Sutton of Volant.
Elizabeth Szczerbiak of Harrisville.
Teague Tabaka of Hermitage.
Jackson Timko of Grove City.
Sophia Tofani of Sharon.
Taylor Tomko of Hermitage.
Claire Toth of Pulaski.
Jensen Troy of Stoneboro.
Dawson Urbansky of Greenville.
Kaylee Vastano of Pulaski.
Alyssa Vaughn of Mercer.
Melana Vaughn of Mercer.
Cole Voytik of Sharon.
Leah Waldorf of Hermitage.
Alexa Waleff of Hadley.
Greta Walk of Grove City.
Erin Wallace of Harrisville.
Madison Warner of Grove City.
Caitlyn Warner of Mercer.
Jeremy Weaver of Stoneboro.
Ann Weimert of Jamestown.
Morgan Wentz of Grove City.
Zach Wilkins of Pulaski.
Caitlyn Williams of Harrisville.
Sydney Wise of Grove City.
Kayla Witzke of Grove City.
Kenneth Yarnell of Cochranton.
Daniel Zoeller of Volant.
Slippery Rock University, founded in 1889, is a member of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education. The University is shaped by its normal school heritage and characterized by its commitment to intellectual development, leadership and civic responsibility. SRU provides students with a comprehensive learning experience that intentionally combines academic instruction with enhanced educational and learning opportunities that will help them succeed in their lives, professional careers and be engaged citizens.
Today, SRU is a four-year, public, coeducational, comprehensive university offering a broad array of undergraduate and select graduate programs to more than 8,200 students. The University has earned full institutional accreditation through the Middle State Commission on Higher Learning and discipline specific accreditations.
Located in the rolling hills of western Pennsylvania, the 660-acre campus is less than an hour north of Pittsburgh, one hour south of Erie, and 45 minutes east of Youngstown, Ohio. Two major highways, I-79 and I-80, intersect with seven miles of the University, conveniently linking it to the entire Commonwealth and its contiguous regions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.