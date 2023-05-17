A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 6:32 pm
• New Wilmington - Lauren Kuncio qualified for Belmont University's Spring 2023 Dean's List.
