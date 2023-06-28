DEAN’S LISTS
Baldwin Wallace University
BEREA, Ohio – Ethan Hines of Grove City, an arts management and entrepreneurship major; Bethany Froelich of Hubbard, a music major; and Gillian Ryser of Hubbard, majoring in national security, have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Baldwin Wallace University. The list recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.8 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
Rochester Institute of Technology
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Jordan Quinn of Grove City, who is in the computer science program; Alana Wherry of Sharon, who is in the film and animation program; and Veran Stanek of Hermitage, who is in the physics program, were named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester. Students are eligible if they earn a grade-point average of 3.4 or greater.
Hobart William Smith
GENEVA, N.Y. – Santina Masters of Hermitage was named to the Deans List at Hobart William Smith for the spring semester. She was awarded the Blackwell-Hale Award for academic excellence having a GPA of 4.21 for her first year.
Santina was accepted into the Writing Colleagues program, where she will work with faculty and other students. She is a Sociology and Philosophy major and a music minor. She will be studying in Germany this summer.
