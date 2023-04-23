Linda Marie BOLLINGER, 76, West Middlesex.
Denise R. HEETER, 54, Smithville, Ohio, formerly Grove City.
Edward E. “Gene” LYTLE, 88, Grove City.
Helen J. (Yourga-Bosnjak) SARVAS, 93, Sharpsville.
A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 23, 2023 @ 10:57 pm
