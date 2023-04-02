Garry A. HAMILLA, 57, Transfer.
Joanne HEDRICK, 74, Hermitage.
Jay E. LEFFLER, 65, Greenville.
Carolyn J. LEWIS, 80, Sharpsville.
Noreen M. TRAYNOR, 79, Hermitage.
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 12:02 am
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.