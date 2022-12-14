Sandra BOWMAN, 70, Pymatuning Township (Greenville)
Joan Diane BODNAR, 86.
Barbara Anderson GRANDE, 85, Hermitage.
Clyde Elmer WERNER Jr., 85, Brookfield, formerly Sharon.
Raymond A. WILCOX, 84, Sharpville.
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 11:02 pm
