Patricia A. CARNES, 91, Hermitage.
Alvin M. GRIGGS, 80, Farrell.
Martin J. OROLOSKY, 95, Vienna, Ohio.
James PUMPHREY, 71, Dagus Mines, Pa., formerly Hermitage.
Constance C. SHAW, 90, Hermitage.
Occasional snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 11:44 pm
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.