Susan J. HORSMAN, 67, Hermitage.
James D. MERCHANT Sr., 79, Sharon.
Robert Allen PICKENS, 81, Meridian, Pa., formerly Grove City.
Elena A. ROSSI, 88, New Cumberland, Pa., formerly Sharpsville.
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
A few flurries possible early. Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 7, 2023 @ 2:00 am
