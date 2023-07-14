Daniel Leon BISH, 83, Grove City.
Grant E. FOSTER, 80, Hermitage.
Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 11:47 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.