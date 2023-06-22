Betty Lou ADAMS, 78, Mercer, formerly Barnesboro.
Kathryn Tulip BAILEY, 80, Washington, Pa., formerly West Middlesex.
Mary A. DUELL, 76, Grove City.
Samuel C. LIBURDI, 92, South Pymatuning Township.
Patricia Ann OSBORNE, 80, Jamestown.
Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 4:39 am
