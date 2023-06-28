John I. BARR Jr., 76, Hermitage.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 10:10 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.