Sunny. High around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 6, 2022 @ 11:44 pm
Helen Martha FAIR, 86, Medina, Ohio, formerly Grove City.
W. John PATTERSON, 84, Mercer.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.