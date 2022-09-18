Richard Amos ABBOTT, 90, Hermitage, formerly Sharon.
Frances Jane HOLMES, 71, Volant.
Evelyn B. MINSHULL, 93, Carlisle, formerly Mercer.
Mark L. RICE, 79, Hermitage.
Frances M. VANAZIA. 92, Mercer.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 18, 2022 @ 9:57 pm
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.