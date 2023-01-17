Sharon Lee BRANT, 59, Brookfield.
Bertha M. CUSTER, 93, Mercer, formerly of Hermitage.
Paul Edward DAUGHERTY, 55, Hermitage.
Dennis Michael GEARY, 71, Parker.
John MILAN, 91, Volant.
Cloudy skies. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 12:25 am
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.