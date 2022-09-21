Patti A. COLE, 66, of 729 Rollinson Road, Hermitage.
James A. KARING, 92, Sharon.
Shirley Mae MARSTELLER, 93, of Sandy Lake (New Vernon Township).
Sandra L. MINOR, 80, Grove City.
Robert Lee PEARS, 73, Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Stoneboro.
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 10:49 pm
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.