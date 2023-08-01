Is it dementia?
After hitting 40 it’s a common question people ask themselves after misplacing keys, cell phones or their wallet.
The answer is usually no.
But dementia is real. And it’s scary.
The first thing to know about dementia is that by itself it isn’t a disease. Rather, it’s a symptom of underlying medical issues.
And it’s a general term to describe a mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life said Dr. Stanislav Byshenko, an internal medicine physician with Sharon Community health.
“It’s not just a brain problem, it’s an aging problem,’’ Byshenko said. “The brain actually shrinks with age.’’
Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia. But that isn’t always the cause.
Other diseases, such as Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease in some patients can cause dementia along with strokes. And there are others illnesses that can mimic dementia symptoms.
“I’ve seen people with depression that looks like they have dementia,’’ Byshenko said. “If you treat the depression their dementia gets better.’’
Short term memory loss is the best known symptom of dementia. But there are others.
Difficulty concentrating, struggling to follow a conversation and trouble recognizing familiar landmarks and faces are also dementia symptoms.
It the vast majority of cases dementia is a gradual process. Like an Olympic champion sprinter who slows down as they age, the same thing happens to the brain.
“As you get older the blood circulation to your brain isn’t as fast as it used to be,’’ he said.
To diagnose Alzheimer’s physicians typical check on a patient’s medical history and have them undergo mental status tests, physical and neurological exams, diagnostic tests and brain imaging.
There is hope. Earlier this month the Food and Drug Administration approved the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi. It’s the first drug approved by the agency that is meant to slow progression of the disease.
But there’s the double-whammy with the disease. Families and close friends often find themselves under unbearable stress as they watch their loved one steadily fade away – a process that can last years.
Help is available, said Dr. Fred Gallo, a Hermitage clinical psychologist. Practicing for 50 years he’s written nine books and has treated lots of individuals in this situation. He stressed getting counseling can be beneficial.
“If you have a case, like a wife with a husband with Alzheimer’s who sees him kind of vanish away, she’s going to get caught up in a lot of stress and emotions,’’ Gallo said. “When you get really caught up with stress like that it can be hard for some people to function.’’
The first thing he does is chat with them. Getting them to acknowledge their strain and emotional trauma is an important step.
“You need to make room for those feelings and thoughts,’’ Gallo said.
There’s no way to completely rid stress in someone’s life, he acknowledged.
“But there are ways to help people step back from the stress,’’ Gallo said.
Breathing exercises may be a solution form some, and maybe regular counseling sessions.
There are people who deal with the situation by not visiting their loved one with Alzheimer’s.
“Very much I think people get caught up in emotional avoidance,’’ Gallo said. “They don’t want to feel something so they stay away.’’
For all he offers this advice when dealing with someone with Alzheimer’s.
“Remember them how they were,’’ Gallo said. “They’re still there in some way.’’
