Ask the DoctorsDear Doctors: I’m starting a low-carb diet to lose weight, and I plan to incorporate cheat days to help me stick with it. I don’t see anything wrong with that, but my sister says cheat days are bad for your health, and that they teach you bad habits. Is that true? What is considered a cheat day?
Dear Reader: While the term “cheat day” doesn’t have a formal definition, the meaning is clearly implied. It’s a temporary break from whatever dietary plan someone is following on a regular basis. For many people, a cheat day includes stepping away from the caloric restrictions that go along with a weight-loss strategy. But when it comes to specifics, those depend on each individual.
Let’s focus on the low-carb diet you are planning to follow. In that case, a cheat day suggests an increase in carbohydrate-rich foods. And that leads to an important question: What kind of carbs? It might mean indulging in unlimited complex carbs, such as fruit, vegetables and leafy greens. People following low-carb diets often talk about craving a crisp apple, a juicy peach or an abundant and colorful salad.
A diet has two goals. One is to reach a healthful weight. The other, equally important and notoriously tricky, is to maintain that healthful weight long-term. We suggest that, with a bit of planning, the cheat days you have scheduled into your diet can be a great opportunity. Instead of giving in to cravings, use these days as a platform to practice post-diet eating. And, yes, that includes having treats and sweets.
