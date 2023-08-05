GREENVILLE – Anyone hauling a craft or camper through the construction zone next week on state Route 18 could find themselves missing the boat.
“The average person has never had to drive with a pontoon boat, camper or much of anything on a trailer,’’ said Dan Barber, owner of Pymatuning Boat Sales in Jamestown. “But if they’re driving in those conditions it can be a little scary.’’
That “scary” scenario could become reality starting Monday, when PennDOT begins a major Route 18 resurfacing project starting on Route 358, also called West Main Street in Greenville, and heading south 1.4 miles to Clarksville Street, where Route 18 turns into four lanes just entering West Salem Township.
Work on the $1.7 million project includes milling and paving, tree trimming, minor drainage upgrades, and new concrete Americans with Disabilities-compliant curb ramps. PennDOT said at times there may be lane restrictions on the project before its expected completion by November.
There’s multiple ways to enter and exit Greenville, but that section of Route 18 is considered the town’s key gateway.
Further, it’s a popular route for outdoor enthusiasts traveling to and from local destinations such as Pymatuning and Shenango River lakes.
And summer is prime time for those activities.
Hundreds of boaters with craft in tow descend daily on Pymatuning Lake, a park ranger said. And Shenango Lake sees the same clientele, said Avery Hendrickson, a seasonal park ranger at that lake.
“People bring in their campers, jet skis, boats – all kinds of stuff that fills our parking lot,’’ Hendrickson said.
During construction, accommodations will be made whenever possible, said PennDOT spokesman Saxon Daugherty.
The traffic light at the intersection of West Main Street and Route 18 can be adjusted to improve traffic flow, with changes including making the signal a blinking yellow light, Daugherty said.
“We’ll be monitoring traffic closely,’’ he said.
For travelers with a boat or camper hitched to their vehicle Barber offers simple advice on how to navigate through construction: Don’t do it.
“Take a detour,’’ he said.
He recommends using Kidds Mill Road and Mercer Road, state Route 58.
“Make it easy on yourself,’’ Barber said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.