GROVE CITY - Honor, recognition, thanks, and appreciation were bestowed upon older members and friends of East Main Presbyterian Church, Grove City, on Aug. 14, at a celebratory time including a worship service and luncheon.
The Deacon Board sponsors the recognition event every five years to honor those in the congregation who are at least 80 years of age in the year of the event. Of the potential 59 honorees, ranging in age from almost 80 to 100, 39 attended the luncheon with guests. All participants received a comprehensive booklet containing biographies of all seniors who chose to participate.
The event, held in the church Fellowship Hall, was made more festive with garden flowers and candles floating in present-day and antique flat vases contributed by the deacons.
The participants were greeted by Ruth Leo, deacon president, who introduced special guests. All of those in attendance who were 90 or more years old in 2022 were introduced and given a rousing hand of applause. Bernice Weber was congratulated for attaining 100 years young in May 2022. Other guests present included Pastor Chris and Karen Weichman of Erie, Pastor Bill Hoffman, and East Main staff members. All helped to make the occasion a special one.
John Horne, chair of the Senior Celebration Committee, thanked the committee and all of those who participated in writing and preparing the biographies for the senior celebration booklet. Pastor Hoffman gave greetings and the opening prayer. Luncheon was served by the EMPC Deacons.
The Rev. Christopher Weichman, pastor of The Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Erie, Pa., was the master of ceremonies and engaged the audience with some highlights of the lives of the honorees. As Chris had served as the associate pastor of East Main from 1989 to 2005, he knew many of the honorees personally.
Deacon Jeffrey Weinel spoke briefly about how important it is to recognize accomplishments of all people, including seniors. He encouraged seniors to continue to serve in their church, communities, and families for their betterment despite increasing age.
Congratulations to all honorees and many thanks to all who helped to make the senior celebration a very special day.
