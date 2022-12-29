Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives — 50% too big and heavily gerrymandered in the cause of minority rule — rarely has been a model of good governance in recent years.
But now, with unique election results sowing chaos, that poor governance could grow even worse.
Due largely to fair redistricting following the 2020 census, supported by courts, Democrats managed a net gain of 12 seats in the Nov. 8 election, eking out a 102-101 House majority. But three Democratic seats from Allegheny County now are vacant. Rep. Tony DeLuca died before the election and was elected posthumously. Rep. Summer Lee was elected to Congress and Rep. Austin Davis was elected lieutenant governor, so they resigned their House seats.
The vacancies left Republicans with a temporary 101-99 advantage. Democratic leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia and Republican leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County have agreed to a Feb. 7 special election for DeLuca’s seat. McClinton and the state Department of State have chosen that date for the other two special elections, but Cutler wants to conduct those in May, which would enable him to ram through constitutional amendments that, for the most part, should be legislation.
Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has set Jan. 31 as the special election date to replace Republican Sen. John Gordner, who has resigned to become counsel for the Senate majority. The largely Republican district covers parts of Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties.
That could further complicate the House situation because Republican Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver of Northumberland County has announced her candidacy. If she wins, that will require yet another special House election.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Chris Rabb of Philadelphia plans to introduce a valuable bill that would require the House to schedule special elections to fill vacancies on the first possible day, to prevent manipulation of the date for political gain.
It also would make it easier for independent candidates to run for those vacancies. State law now leaves nominations for vacancies to state and local political parties. The bill would require the Pennsylvania Department of State to conduct a nomination process for independent candidates. There are 1.4 million independent voters, and they are the fastest-growing group by registration. They must be fully included in the process.
Wilkes-Barre Citizens Voice | AP
