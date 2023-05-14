MERCER — County election staff plan to count thousands of mail-in ballots on Election Day, which means unofficial results should be available by the end of the night.
For voters casting ballots on Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the state. Voters in line when the polls close will be able to cast their ballots.
Registered Mercer County voters will cast party nomination ballots Tuesday for state appellate court judges, county row officers, school board members, borough and city council members and mayors, township supervisors, and financial officials.
County row offices up for vote will be commissioner, sheriff, district attorney, prothonotary and recorder of deeds. District judges Mary Odem and Daniel Davis are unopposed for reelection in their districts.
Tuesday’s election is a closed primary, which means races featuring individual candidates are open only to voters registered in the Democratic and Republican parties.
Voters from all parties, including those registered in third parties and as independents, will be able to cast ballots in referendum votes within Deer Creek, Salem and Sugar Grove townships.
Deer Creek voters will consider a measure to allow alcohol sales. Salem residents will vote on a small games of chance referendum. Sugar Grove residents are voting on a measure that would allow alcohol sales on golf courses.
The most contentious countywide race is the Republican nomination for county commissioner. With Chairman Matt McConnell and incumbent Commissioner Scott Boyd — both Republicans — declining to seek reelection, the election has attracted six Republicans for two nominations.
Mark Benedetto, Ann Coleman, Michael Fennell, Bill Finley Jr., Justin Pipp and Roy “Trey” Wilt are all seeking the two Republican nominations. Incumbent Commissioner Tim McGonigle and newcomer Jim McLusky are running for the two Democratic nominations.
Traditionally, about one in four registered voters participates in the municipal primary when the county commissioners’ offices are on the ballot. In 2019, the last time county residents elected commissioners, participation was 24.79%.
Four years before that, turnout was only 19.84%, with fewer than one in five registered voters casting ballots.
However, with a growing Republican majority among registered voters in the county and contested races for county commissioner and sheriff — where Tim Callahan and Anthony Tedesco are seeking the nomination — interest could be high.
Unofficial results could be available by election night, elections director Thad Hall said, because election staff will try to count mail-in ballots Tuesday. Hall said he is hoping to have all of the mail-in ballots counted by 8:15 p.m.
Mail-in ballots must be returned to – not merely postmarked – the elections office in Mercer no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The mail-in ballot counting would be easier, Hall said, if state law allowed county election staff to precanvass, the process of removing ballots from their envelopes, verifying signatures and removing the creases from ballots folded for mailing.
County elections officials from throughout Pennsylvania have requested that the state legislature allow local staff to precanvass ballots, but lawmakers have not acted on the issue. Consequently, elections officials can’t begin the precanvassing process until Election Day.
For almost two years after the state approved no excuse mail-in voting in 2020 — previously, voters could vote by mail only if they could show they were unable to go to the polls on Election Day — Mercer County elections staff counted mail-in ballots after election day, leaving some elections outcomes in doubt for hours after the polls closed.
In 2022, Mercer County elections staff counted mail-in ballots on Election Day, which enabled residents to know results that night. Hall said the county would repeat that accomplishment Tuesday, although it would be easier if the county were allowed to precanvass.
“It’d be great if we could,” he said.
