SHARPSVILLE – It took awhile but it finally happened. The Sharpsville football team beat its rival, Wilmington.
The Blue Devils hadn't recorded a victory against the Greyhounds in their last five meetings. That changed on Saturday night with the Sharpsville-West Middlesex co-op leaving with a 23-0 victory.
"We've been practicing for them since four weeks ago," Sharpsville head coach Paul Piccirilli said. "The only thing we had on our mind was Wilmington because their a very good program, it's against my son-in-law – I haven't beaten him. So thats what we were focused on for four weeks."
1 of 19
SummersLevis-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-13.jpg
Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers and Garen Levis celebrate after Summers’ touchdown against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
BSummers-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-16.jpg
Sharpsville’s Josh Myers lifts Braedon Summers after Summers scored a touchdown against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Knight-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-15.jpg
Sharpsville’s Blaze Knight (10) celebrates after intercepting a Wilmington pass on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Campbell-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-6.jpg
Sharpsville’s Liam Campbell kicks a field goal against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
CoachPiccirilli-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-2.jpg
Sharpsville head coach Paul Piccirilli takes off his headset during a game against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Hug-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-19.jpg
Sharpsville’s Garen Levis and Caullin Summers hug after defeating Wilmington 23-0 on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Levis-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-5.jpg
Sharpsville’s Garen Levis runs after catching a pass against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
McConahy-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-3.jpg
Wilmington’s Tuff McConahy throws a pass against Sharpsville on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
McConahy-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-9.jpg
Wilmington’s Tuff McConahy is tackled by Sharpsville’s Christian Snyder on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
McConahy-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-10.jpg
Wilmington’s Tuff McConahy communicates at the line against Sharpsville on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
McConahyMiller-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-8.jpg
Wilmington’s Tuff McConahy hands the ball off to Ben Miller against Sharpsville on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Mikulin-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-7.jpg
Wilmington’s Tyler Mikulin returns a kickoff against Sharpsville on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Miller-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-14.jpg
Wilmington’s Ben Miller carries the ball against Sharpsville on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Milliron-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-18.jpg
Wilmington’s Ty Milliron carries the ball against Sharpsville on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Snyder-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-4.jpg
Sharpsville’s Christian Snyder celebrates a defensive stop against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
SnyderSummers-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-17.jpg
Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers, right, and Christian Snyder celebrate after Summers’ touchdown against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Summers-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-1.jpg
Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers looks on before the start of a play against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Summers-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-11.jpg
Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers celebrates a defensive stop against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Summers-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-12.jpg
Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
More like this...
Sharpsville shuts out Wilmington 23-0 to start season with a win
1 of 19
SummersLevis-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-13.jpg
Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers and Garen Levis celebrate after Summers’ touchdown against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
BSummers-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-16.jpg
Sharpsville’s Josh Myers lifts Braedon Summers after Summers scored a touchdown against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Knight-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-15.jpg
Sharpsville’s Blaze Knight (10) celebrates after intercepting a Wilmington pass on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Campbell-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-6.jpg
Sharpsville’s Liam Campbell kicks a field goal against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
CoachPiccirilli-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-2.jpg
Sharpsville head coach Paul Piccirilli takes off his headset during a game against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Hug-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-19.jpg
Sharpsville’s Garen Levis and Caullin Summers hug after defeating Wilmington 23-0 on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Levis-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-5.jpg
Sharpsville’s Garen Levis runs after catching a pass against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
McConahy-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-3.jpg
Wilmington’s Tuff McConahy throws a pass against Sharpsville on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
McConahy-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-9.jpg
Wilmington’s Tuff McConahy is tackled by Sharpsville’s Christian Snyder on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
McConahy-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-10.jpg
Wilmington’s Tuff McConahy communicates at the line against Sharpsville on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
McConahyMiller-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-8.jpg
Wilmington’s Tuff McConahy hands the ball off to Ben Miller against Sharpsville on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Mikulin-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-7.jpg
Wilmington’s Tyler Mikulin returns a kickoff against Sharpsville on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Miller-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-14.jpg
Wilmington’s Ben Miller carries the ball against Sharpsville on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Milliron-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-18.jpg
Wilmington’s Ty Milliron carries the ball against Sharpsville on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Snyder-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-4.jpg
Sharpsville’s Christian Snyder celebrates a defensive stop against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
SnyderSummers-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-17.jpg
Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers, right, and Christian Snyder celebrate after Summers’ touchdown against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Summers-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-1.jpg
Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers looks on before the start of a play against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Summers-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-11.jpg
Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers celebrates a defensive stop against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Summers-SharpsvilleVsWilmington-TM-12.jpg
Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Wilmington on Saturday at McCracken Field in Sharpsville.
TANNER MONDOK | Herald
Sharpsville's big men made their mark in the game. The offensive line opened holes for runners to break big gains, and defensively, the line stuffed the Greyhounds at the point of attack to limit the running game.
"We're a young line, so seeing them perform felt amazing," senior lineman Braden Scarvel said. "You don't know what their gonna do in their first actual varsity game. Everyone played amazing. It felt really good."
Caullin Summers led the Devils' offense with a 16-for-27 performance passing with 150 yards. He also added 87 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
Braedon Summers led Sharpsville in rushing, recording 88 yards with a score on the ground on 11 carries. He also had five catches for 38 yards.
Garen Levis had a game-high 70 yards receiving on seven receptions. And Killian Whalen added a 20-yard catch.
It was a difficult night for the Greyhounds (0-1), who only accounted for 125 yards of total offense.
Ben Miller led the Wilmington offense on the ground. He amassed 99 yards rushing on 11 carries. He became the primary rusher after Tyler Mikulin left with a leg injury in final minute of the first quarter. He did not return and Wilmington head coach Brandon Phillian did not have an update on his status.
Tuff McConahy was 3-for-12 passing with 3 yards and two interceptions. He was also held to 6 yards on eight carries.
"I think it's a matter now, we're at a crossroads. Where do we go from here?" Phillian said. "It just wasn't our night tonight. I don't think we were sharp on offense. On defense, from a technique, fundamentals standpoint, I think there's a lot to improve on. We really just got to get better at all three phases."
The Blue Devils got on the board with a 28-yard field goal from Liam Campbell in the final seconds of the first quarter. They took a 10-0 lead into the locker room following a 3-yard touchdown run by Caullin Summers with 3:47 to play in the second quarter.
Braedon Summers pushed the Sharpsville lead to 16-0 following a 3-yard TD run of his own with eight minutes to play in the third. And Caullin Summers added his second rushing score of the night on a sprint to the left sideline for a 6-yard TD at the end of the quarter.
The Sharpsville co-op will enjoy the victory, but not for long, according to Piccirilli. He knows the players are excited to snap the streak. But he's also aware that they can't lose focus on the upcoming games.
"Tonight and tomorrow, it's gonna be fantastic," Piccirilli said. "But the league we are in is so incredible. If you're not prepared every week, you don't have a chance in this league. Tonight we'll celebrate, we'll get ready for Titusville and then back into our league."
---------------------
WILMINGTON 0 0 0 0 0
SHARPSVILLE 3 7 13 0 23
Scoring plays
S — L. Campbell, 28 field goal.
S — C. Summers, 3 run (L. Campbell kick).
S — B. Summers, 3 run (kick failed).
S — C. Summers, 6 run (L. Campbell kick)
Team stats
WILMINGTON SHARPSVILLE
6 First downs 20
122 Rushing yards 189
3 Passing yards 150
12-3-2 Att-comp-int 27-16-0
125 Total yards 339
3-2 Fumbles-lost 3-1
7-75 Penalties-yards lost 8-65
Individual stats
Rushing: WILMINGTON — Miller 11-99, Milliron 4-14, McConahy 8-6, Mikulin 6-3; SHARPSVILLE — B. Summers 11-88, C. Summers 13-87, Snyder 1-14, White 1-0, Levis 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.