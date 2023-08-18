CRESTON, Ohio — The opening night festivities filled the air just before kickoff between Brookfield and Norwayne. However, the Bobcats were the only team celebrating on Friday night.
Norwayne jumped on Brookfield early and walked away with a 56-7 win on the opening night of high school football in Ohio.
Brookfield head coach Randy Clark said there will be some adjustments made on both sides of the ball. But it was also a learning curve for everyone on offense given the new scheme.
“This is a totally different offense. We’re pulling at least one guard every play,” Brookfield head coach Randy Clark said. “I’ve been here 19 years. In the last 18 years, we ran nothing but spread.”
The Bobcats (1-0) attacked the Warriors’ defense in every way possible.
Norwayne quarterback Jaxon Siegenthaler completed 11 of 15 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns. His primary receiver was Dylan Smith, who caught three balls for 99 yards and two scores. Smith also added a 27 yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
On the ground, Norwayne outran the Warriors (0-1), compiling 243 yards rushing on 27 carries compared to Brookfield’s 180 yards on 29 attempts.adpn Moyer was Bobcats’ leading runner with 94 yards and a touchdown on five tries.
For Brookfield, Christian Davis led all rushers with 136 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Freshman Rico Smith added 22 yards on three attempts in his first varsity action.
Rico Smith also caught the only Brookfield completion of the game. The Warriors used two quarterbacks, Brett Carsone got the start and freshman Josh Rankin played the final quarter and a half.
Carsone went 1-for-5 passing for 8 yards and an interception. Rankin was 0-for-4, but only saw a series with the varsity.
Moyer got things going with a 52-yard touchdown run a couple minutes into the game. On the next drive, Siegenthaler connected with Dylan Smith on a 26-yard fade route. And the first quarter scoring concluded when Dylan Smith returned an interception to extend Norwayne’s lead to 21-0.
The Siegenthaler-Dylan Smith connection struck again midway through the second quarter when the two scored on a 50-yard “Go” route.
However, Davis finally found some running room with 1:21 left in the half. He took a handoff from Carsone off the left side for a 79-yard TD run.
The Bobcats took a 35-7 lead into halftime when Siegenthaler found Lucas Dudte for a 28-yard touchdown pass with one second remaining in the second quarter.
The second half was all Norwayne. A 1-yard run by Dillon Morlock started the running clock with 6:06 to play in the third. Over three minutes later, Siegenthaler threw his fourth TD pass of the game, this time a 47-yard score to Logan Hackworth.
Norwayne scored its final touchdown of the night when Carson Arnold walked into the end zone for a 3-yard TD run with five minutes remaining in the game.
Clark talked to his team after the game, and he wants to see his team bounce back next week. The Warriors will host Springfield for their home opener as both teams look for their first wins of the season.
“I’m telling ya, we’re gonna get better,” Clark said. “It’s just we’re not a team right now that can afford an interception for a touchdown, three turnovers in a row. We can’t afford that.”
––––––
BROOKFIELD 0 7 0 0 7
NORWAYNE 21 14 14 7 56
Scoring plays
N — Moyer, 52 run (Metsker kick)
N — Smith, 26 pass from Siegenthaler (Metsker kick)
N — Smith, 27 interception return (Metsker kick)
N — Smith, 50 pass from Siegenthaler (Metsker kick)
B — Davis, 79 run (B. Smith kick)
N — Dudte, 28 pass from Siegenthaler (Metsker kick)
N — Morlock, 1 run (Metsker kick)
N — Hackworth, 47 pass from Siegenthaler (Metsker kick)
N — Arnold 3 run (Metsker kick)
Team stats
BROOKFIELD NORWAYNE
7 First downs 12
180 Rushing yards 243
8 Passing yards 240
9-1-1 Att-comp-int 16-11-0
188 Total yards 483
2-2 Fumbles-lost 0-0
5-35 Penalties-yards lost 6-65
Individual stats
Rushing: BROOKFIELD — Davis 20-136, R. Smith 3-22, Omar 1-15, Kirila 3-12, Carsone 1-(-2), Rankin 1-(-3); NORWAYNE — Moyer 5-94, Morlock 10-72, Arnold 6-46, Smith 1-21, Marty 4-15, Siegenthaler 1-(-5).
Passing: BROOKFIELD — Carsone 5-1-1-8, Rankin 4-0-0-0; NORWAYNE — Siegenthaler 16-11-0-240.
Receiving: BROOKFIELD — R. Smith 1-8; NORWAYNE — Smith 3-99, Hackworth 1-47, Dudte 3-41, Moyer 2-30, Morlock 1-16, Henico 1-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.