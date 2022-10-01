NEWTON FALLS, Ohio — Christian Davis found a little running room and broke a 79-yard run. However, it was immediately called back due to a holding.
The Brookfield football team had plenty of big plays in its 34-0 win over Newton Falls on Friday night. But head coach Randy Clark was also the first to admit that there were a number of unforced errors.
“Christian is a very special player, and the offensive line was opening some nice holes,” Clark said. “Just penalties. We were doing well the first six games. Then tonight, Way too many penalties.”
The Tigers (2-5, 1-3 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier) couldn’t stop the combination of Donovan Pawlowski and Davis.
Davis totaled 156 yards rushing with a score on 12 carries. Pawlowski combined for 189 yards of total offense. He ran for 80 yards on four carries with a touchdown and added 109 yards through the air with two TDs on 4-of-11 passing.
“Got some big D-I offensive linemen,” Davis said. “Just follow them all game, all day.”
Isaiah Jones was the Warriors’ leading receiver with two catches for 71 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown. Xavier Witherow caught a 25-yard touchdown, and Bryan Reardon added a 13-yard grab.
Newton Falls quarterbacks Alex Pennington and Keegan Howard were a combined 0-for-6 passing. Running back Camryn Brainard was the leading rusher for the Tigers with 65 yards on nine carries.
The Warriors (6-1, 4-0 MVAC Grey Tier) opened the scoring midway through the first quarter. Pawlowski found Witherow on a slant route, and the receiver did the rest by cutting up the middle of the defense for a 25-yard score. Pawlowski took care of business himself on the Warriors’ next drive, taking a QB keeper 74 yards to give Brookfield a 14-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
Newton Falls was forced to punt after a combined sack by Kaiden Kirila and Reardon on second down and another sack from Tariq Omar. But a bad snap was recovered by the Warriors in the end zone on the second play of the second quarter.
After a fourth-down stop by the Warriors, Pawlowski threw a screen pass to Jones along the right sideline. He got some blocking and cut up field, outrunning the Tigers’ defense for a 58-yard touchdown.
After another failed fourth-down attempt by the Tigers, Davis made up for the touchdown run that was called back in the first quarter. The offensive line created another solid hole, and he took the ball 79 yards up the middle of the Tigers’ defense.
“I trust my linemen a lot, especially with the Division I offers,” Davis said. “We got a powerful line this year. I feel like we’re going to Week 16 this year.”
Brookfield has rebounded after a 52-14 loss to Ursuline at Stambaugh Stadium in Week 1 at Youngstown State University. The Warriors have won their last six games, outscoring opponents 261-42 during that stretch.
Similarly to the last five opponents, the Warriors kept the Newton Falls offense in check. They only allowed 88 yards of total offense. But they gave up 101 yards on nine penalties. And Clark knows that his team’s play has to improve if they want to make a deep playoff push in Division VI.
“Kids are playing real hard,” Clark said. “We got a lot of real good athletes, and there’s a lot of things we need to clean up to be a real special team.”
BROOKFIELD 14 20 0 0 34
NEWTON FALLS 0 0 0 0 0
Scoring plays
B — Witherow, 25 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
B — Pawlowski, 74 run (Saloom kick)
B — A. Jones, 0 fumble recovery (kick failed)
B — I. Jones, 58 pass from Pawlowski (Saloom kick)
B — Davis, 79 run (Saloom kick)
Team stats
BROOKFIELD N. FALLS
11 First downs 6
315 Rushing yards 88
109 Passing yards 0
14-4-1 Att-comp-int 6-0-0
424 Total yards 88
1-0 Fumbles-lost 3-2
9-101 Penalties-yards lost 6-44
Individual stats
Rushing: BROOKFIELD — Davis 12-156, Pawlowski 4-80, Shingledecker 9-75, I. Jones 2-6, Carsone 1-(-1), Campana 1-(-1); NEWTON FALLS — Brainard 9-65, Rapczak 11-56, Phares 1-2, Short 1-0, Pennington 4-(-17), Team 1-(-14).
Passing: BROOKFIELD — Pawlowski 11-4-0-109, Shingledecker 3-0-1-0; NEWTON FALLS — Pennington 4-0-0-0, Howard 2-0-0-0.
Receiving: BROOKFIELD — I. Jones 2-71, Witherow 1-25, Reardon 1-13; NEWTON FALLS — none.
