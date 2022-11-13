FARRELL — Garen Levis shot off the line and turned the corner. He stretched his arms out and batted down Garrett McGuire’s 44-yard field goal attempt.
Levis’ block at the end of the third quarter helped provide some juice to the Sharpsville football team in a 21-14 win over Mercyhurst Prep on Saturday night in Farrell. It also kept the Devils within striking distance for a fourth-quarter comeback.
“It’s the playoffs. Anything can really happen in the playoffs,” Levis said. “Just come up with big plays like that.”
Caullin Summers scored all three touchdowns for the Blue Devils (9-2). Summers finished with touchdown runs of 4, 1 and 24 yards. He ran for a game-high 73 yards on 26 carries. He also completed 8-of-15 passes for 82 yards.
Braedon Summers added 37 yards rushing on nine carries. Braedon Summers also caught three passes for a team-high 30 yards receiving. Levis brought down two catches for 25 yards.
Sharpsville got on the board first when Caullin Summers capped a nine-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown run just over four minutes into the game. The Devils led 6-0 after a missed extra point.
The Devils were driving at the start of the second quarter when a risky play didn’t pay off. Sharpsville ran a jet sweep to Dalton Byerly. But the split end dropped back and attempted a pass. It was intercepted by freshman Paul Johnson, who returned the pick 82 yards for a touchdown for a 7-6 lead.
The Lakers (7-5) made it an eight-point game when Stephen Grayson got behind the Sharpsville secondary. Quarterback David Bahm found Grayson down the right sideline for a 37-yard touchdown pass with 6:05 remaining in the third quarter.
After a short punt, the Lakers took over at the Sharpsville 36-yard line. The drive ended with Levis’ block and momentum swung when the special teams unit returned to the sideline.
“For these kids to block a field goal and play hard for four quarters and pull out a win that, very basically we shouldn’t have had, it’s a good night,” Sharpsville head coach Paul Piccirilli said.
The Blue Devils responded with an 11-play, 72-yard drive. Caullin Summers powered through on a quarterback keeper for a 1-yard TD run with 8:23 left in the game. The Sharpsville quarterback found Blaze Campbell in the back-right corner of the end zone for a toe-tapping 2-point reception to tie the game at 14.
Sharpsville took the lead after Caullin Summers carried the ball on five of the final six plays. Caullin Summers broke free with just over two minutes to play, snapping off a 24-yard run up the middle.
The Lakers tried to make one last push, but Brian White hit Bahm’s throwing arm on fourth down and the ball fell to the turf.
“Caullin does what he does,” Piccirilli said. “When he can’t throw the ball, he runs. His feet are the next best thing. and our line, give them a lot of credit. They just did their job and thank goodness we stopped them.”
Sharpsville will play Farrell Saturday night at Wilmington High School for the District 10 title. The Steelers beat Sharpsville 48-7 at West Middlesex in the regular season.
“We gotta work hard at practice,” Levis said. “We know what happened last time.”
––––––
DISTRICT 10 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
MERCY. PREP 0 7 7 0 14
SHARPSVILLE 6 0 0 15 21
Scoring plays
S — C. Summers, 4 run (kick failed)
MP — Johnson, 82 interception return (McGuire kick)
MP — Grayson, 37 pass from Bahm (McGuire kick)
S — C. Summers, 1 run (B. Campbell pass from C. Summers)
S — C. Summers, 24 run (L. Campbell kick)
Team stats
M.PREP SHARPSVILLE
6 First downs 12
61 Rushing yards 117
94 Passing yards 82
16-9-1 Att-comp-int 16-8-1
155 Total yards 199
1-1 Fumbles-lost 2-1
10-98 Penalties-yards lost 7-61
Individual stats
Rushing: MERCYHURST PREP — Ganska 14-55, Bahm 9-17, Jong 2-(-11); SHARPSVILLE — C. Summers 26-73, B. Summers 9-37, White 3-8, Snyder 2-6, Team 1-(-7).
Passing: MERCYHURST PREP — Bahm 16-9-1-94; SHARPSVILLE — C. Summers 15-8-0-82, Byerly 1-0-1-0.
Receiving: MERCYHURST PREP — Grayson 3-55, Wingenbach 1-13, Ganska 2-11, Ellman 2-9, Riley 1-6; SHARPSVILLE — B. Summers 3-30, Levis 2-25, Byerly 1-15, Whalen 1-7, Snyder 1-5.
