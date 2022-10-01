Farrell, Sharpsville, and Slippery Rock picked up big Region 3 wins on Friday. The Steelers beat Wilmington, 42-13, the Blue Devils defeated Sharon, 49-27, and the Rockets held on for a 23-20 win against Hickory in a thriller at Hornet Stadium.
In Region 1, Lakeview and Mercer posted road wins. The Sailors beat Cochranton, 35-14, and the Mustangs defeated Maplewood, 28-7.
Kennedy Catholic hosts Reynolds at 2 p.m. today in a Region 1 contest and Grove City visits Greenville at 7 p.m. in a Region 3 clash.
• Sharpsville 49, Sharon 27 — At Sharon High’s Tiger Stadium, coach Paul Piccirilli’s Blue Devils (4-0, 6-0) remained undefeated with the Region 3 victory over Sharon.
Sharpsville took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 19-yard TD pass from quarterback Caullin Summers to Braedon Summers and Liam Campbell tacked on the extra-point kick.
Sharon tied the game 7-all early in the second quarter on a 5-yard run by QB Mikey Rodriques and Nick Schimp’s kick.
The Devils responded and took a 21-7 lead on a 61-yard touchdown pass from Caullin Summers to Garen Levis and a 20-yard interception return by Kalvin McCullough. Campbell converted both kicks.
Sharon made it 21-14 on a 6-yard run by Rodriques and Schimp’s kick, but Sharpsville took a 28-14 lead into the locker room at the break following a 2-yard run by Caullin Summers (Campbell kick).
The Tigers (2-2, 3-3) scored early in the third quarter on a 69-yard touchdown run by Jayveerh White to narrow the lead to 28-21, but the Devils pulled away with a pair of short TD runs by Braedon Summers (2 and 1 yards).
Sharpsville added another score with five minutes left in the game on an 8-yard pass from Caullin Summers to Blaze Campbell.
Coach Jason McElhaney’s Tigers kept battling and added a score with just over four minutes remaining on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Rodriques to Lamont Austin.
Caullin Summers was 9-of-15 for 247 yards and rushed for 128 yards on 19 carries. Garen Levis caught three passes for 99 yards, Dalton Byerly had two catches for 74 yards, and Braedon Summers hauled in three passes for 63 yards.
White rushed for 177 yards on 18 carries for Sharon, Rodriques went 11-of-21 for 161 yards, and Austin led the receivers with three catches for 56 yards.
Stats courtesy of SportsRadio 96.7FM Sports Director Bob Greenburg. Complete stats were not reported to The Herald by either team.
• Slippery Rock 23, Hickory 20 — On Homecoming at Hornet Stadium, Nick Kingerski booted a 30-yard field goal with 1:04 remaining and the Rockets (2-2, 4-2) held on to defeat the Hornets (0-4, 2-4) in a big Region 3 clash.
Hickory had tied the game with 5:05 left on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Zander Telesz to Ty Holland and Lukas Jones’ extra-point kick, but Kingerski nailed the eventual game-winning field goal as the Rockets’ defense forced a turnover on downs en route to the win.
Slippery Rock quarterback William Mokel was 22-of-34 for 233 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception. He connected on TD tosses with Maddox Allen (65 yards), John Sabo (10 yards), and Eli Anderson (5 yards).
Allen rushed for 102 yards (21 carries) and caught two passes for 73 yards. Sabo pulled in 10 catches for 101 yards.
For Hickory, William Acrie returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown and Telesz scored on a 36-yard run.
Telesz was 4-of-8 for 57 yards with one pick, Logan Woods was 5-of-7 for 73 yards and one interception, and Acrie tossed a pass for 41 yards.
Telesz led Hickory on the ground with 10 carries for 56 yards while Luke Nevil had a big game receiving with five catches for 126 yards.
Stats courtesy of “The Professor” Ryan Briggs, Herald sports correspondent.
• Farrell 42, Wilmington 13 — At the Pegues Sports Complex in Farrell, the Steelers (4-0, 5-1) rolled in the Region 3 encounter against the Hounds (2-3, 3-3).
Neither team reported stats to The Herald by deadline on Friday night.
• Lakeview 35, Cochranton 14 — At Cochranton, coach Bill Hickman’s Sailors (4-0, 4-2) remained unbeaten in Region 1 play with the win over the Cardinals.
Stats were not reported to The Herald by deadline on Friday night.
With the loss, Cochranton fell to 1-3 in Region 1 and 1-4 overall.
• Mercer 28, Maplewood 7 — At Guys Mills, coach Jeff Lockard’s Mustangs moved to 3-1 in Region 1 and 4-2 overall with the victory over the Tigers.
Mercer scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, added another in the second quarter, and tacked on a final score in the fourth frame.
Daemyin Mattocks had a 17-yard touchdown run and returned a fumble 76 yards for a score. Carter Addison broke loose for a 53-yard TD run and Nic Michael scored from seven yards out.
No other stats were reported to The Herald.
Maplewood dropped to 1-4 in Region 1 and 2-4 overall.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Slippery Rock 3, Franklin 0 — At Slippery Rock Thursday, the Rockets rolled to the Region 3 sweep over the Knights, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20.
Slippery Rock: Anora Robara 28 assists; Virginia Recchia 12 assists, 45 digs; Molly Bissel 17 kills; Avalee Demidovich 14 kills.
JV: Slippery Rock, 23-25, 25-22, 15-13.
FOOTBALL
SHARPSVILLE 7 21 14 7 49
SHARON 0 14 7 6 27
Scoring plays
Sv — B.Summers, 19 pass from C.Summers (L.Campbell kick)
Sn — Rodriques, 5 run (Schimp kick)
Sv — Levis, 61 pass from C.Summers (L.Campbell kick)
Sv — McCullough, 20 interception return (L.Campbell kick)
Sn — Rodriques, 6 run (Schimp kick)
Sv — C.Summers, 2 run (L.Campbell kick)
Sn — White, 69 run (Schimp kick)
Sv — B.Summers, 2 run (L.Campbell kick)
Sv — B.Summers, 1 run (L.Campbell kick)
Sv — B.Campbell, 8 pass from C.Summers (L.Campbell kick)
Sn — Austin, 36 pass from Rodriques (kick failed)
Team stats
SHARPSVILLE SHARON
N/A First downs N/A
184 Rushing yards 200
247 Passing yards 161
15-9-0 Att-comp-int 21-11-1
431 Total yards 361
N/A Fumbles-lost N/A
N/A Penalties-yards lost N/A
Individual stats
Rushing: SHARPSVILLE — C.Summers 19-128, B.Summers 14-47; SHARON — White 18-177, Rodriques 6-24.
Passing: SHARPSVILLE — C.Summers 15-9-0-247; SHARON — Rodriques 21-11-1-161.
Receiving: SHARPSVILLE — Levis 3-99, Byerly 2-74, B.Summers 3-63, B.Campbell 1-8; SHARON — Austin 3-56.
––––––
SLIPP. ROCK 7 13 0 3 23
HICKORY 6 7 0 7 20
Scoring plays
H — Acrie, 62 punt return (kick blocked)
SR — Allen, 65 pass from Mokel (Kingerski kick)
H — Telesz, 36 run (Jones kick)
SR — Sabo, 10 pass from Mokel (Kingerski kick)
SR — Anderson, 5 pass from Mokel (kick blocked)
H — Holland, 7 pass from Telesz (Jones kick)
SR — Kingerski, 30 field goal
Team stats
S.ROCK HICKORY
23 First downs 13
186 Rushing yards 79
253 Passing yards 171
35-23-1 Att-comp-int 17-10-2
439 Total yards 250
2-2 Fumbles-lost 0-0
8-74 Penalties-yards lost 6-45
Individual stats
Rushing: SLIPPERY ROCK — Allen 21-102, Mokel 9-43, Mineo 6-41, team 1-0; HICKORY — Telesz 10-56, Kennedy 9-28, Trawick 5-12, Holland 1-0, Nevil 1-0, Woods 7-(-17).
Passing: SLIPPERY ROCK — Mokel 34-22-1-233, Anderson 1-1-0-20; HICKORY — Telesz 8-4-1-57, Woods 7-5-1-73, Acrie 1-1-0-41.
Receiving: SLIPPERY ROCK — Sabo 10-101, Allen 2-73, Mineo 5-49, Anderson 3-25, Schwartz 2-5, Galcik 1-0; HICKORY — Nevil 5-126, Scullin 3-27, Acrie 1-11, Holland 1-7.
––––––
MERCER 14 7 0 7 28
MAPLEWOOD 7 0 0 0 7
Scoring plays
Mcr — Mattocks, 76 fumble return (Bachman kick)
Maple — not reported.
Mcr — Addison, 53 run (Bachman kick)
Mcr — Mattocks, 17 run (Bachman kick)
Mcr — Michael, 7 run (Bachman kick)
Note: Maplewood touchdown, team stats, and individual stats were not reported to The Herald.
