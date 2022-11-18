It will be nearly two months since Grove City and Slippery Rock squared off in their annual meeting.
The Eagles got the better of Slippery Rock that evening in Grove City, pulling out a 22-21 victory.
The history runs deep between the two programs, especially of late. But Slippery Rock head coach Larry Wendereusz says the past doesn’t matter. The two teams will meet again tonight at Slippery Rock University, and it will be an entirely new matchup.
“I think they’re a different team now than they were then. I think we’re a different team now than we were then,” Wendereusz said. “You look at the things that they tried to do to us and things that we did to them that were successful, and just be prepared to handle those but also taking a look at what they’re doing lately is probably more important than what they were doing in Week 4 or 5.”
Grove City won its fifth District 10 title last season by beating the Rockets. The two teams met at SRU, and the Eagles survived a Rockets comeback to win 28-20.
In that game, Anthony Nemec ran for a game-high 135 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. Quarterback Hunter Hohman compiled 217 yards of total offense (70 rushing and 147 passing) and scored a touchdown and threw for another.
Hohman suffered an injury in the Eagles win over Sharon last week and couldn’t finish the game. After the game, Grove City head coach Sam Mowrey said his quarterback was fine. Hohman is expected to play tonight.
“Our kids had experience in situations and a lot of experience in playoff games, in championship games,” Mowrey said. “Some have gone our way and some haven’t. But all our experiences are great learning lessons.”
Wendereusz owned responsibility for the loss last season. He said the team wasn’t prepared to play in a district title, and that it fell on him. However he said changes were made within the program to better ready the Rockets. He also said the experience the players received last season will help going into tonight’s matchup.
The Rockets are looking for their first district title in nearly 20 years. Slippery Rock, who is led by quarterback William Mokel, beat Hickory 28-0 last week in New Wilmington to return to the title game.
Due to the weather, the Rockets were unable to utilize the explosive connection between Mokel and star receiver John Sabo. Instead they focused on the running game, especially in the second half.
Maddox Allen and Sal Mineo led the way for the Rockets’ run game. Allen finished with 84 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries, and Mineo had eight rushes for 56 yards with a score.
The production for Allen is nothing new for the Rockets in 2022. He needs roughly 60 yards tonight to surpass 1,000 yards for the season.
“I don’t know if we’ve had one since I got here because we’ve always been so diverse at what we do,” Wendereusz said. “Still are, but to see Maddox’s numbers get to that point’s pretty cool. We found ways for him to continue to run the ball successfully and we’re hoping that will continue Friday night.”
Wendereusz expects a “battle” when his Rockets take the field on tonight. He said breaking the district title drought would be exciting for the Slippery Rock community.
Meanwhile, Mowrey has the Eagles focused on what they can control. They’re focused on the game ahead and not worrying about the district championship talk.
“Focus is on the things that we can control, our core values. Attitude, effort, compete and sacrifice,” Mowrey said. “We try not to focus too much on results because, at the end of the day, you don’t have control over.”
Kickoff for tonight’s Class 3A District 10 title is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.