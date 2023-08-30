NEW WILMINGTON – During practice, Bryce Butler was flying around the field during a passing drill. Backpedalling, breaking sideline to sideline and coming up in support.
It was reminiscent of 2022, and a strong season last year has led to high expectations for this fall.
Butler was named third team All-American by D3football.com following a second season with All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference honors. The former Farrell state champ is coming into his own on the field, but he also wants to take on more responsibility in the locker room.
“Just making sure I’m getting better overall, and not just myself. Getting on my teammates, making sure they’re getting the work in that they need to get done,” Butler said. “That way everyone can go out there one through 11 and we can get the job done.”
As a sophomore in 2022, Butler intercepted six passes for the Titans. His total was good enough for second most in the PAC and tied for 10th in Division III.
In 21 games with the Titans, Butler has intercepted 11 passes. That ranks seventh among active Division III players heading into Saturday’s season opener against Grove City College.
Butler said he’s gotten “bigger, faster, stronger” during his first two season with the Titans. He also feels that his understanding of the game has improved as well.
Now that’s he’s become comfortable on the field, he’s turning his attention to helping the new players in the program.
“Coming into my third year, now I got experience behind me,” Butler said. “Just taking in everything I’ve learned from the older guys when I came in, so I’m just transforming into that leader now.”
That growth into more of a leadership role is part of the culture head coach Scott Benzel has built at Westminster since taking over a decade ago. Butler said Benzel and the leaders on the team helped the former Steeler adapt to a new environment in New Wilmington and a more difficult level of football.
“As soon as I stepped foot on campus, those older guys, they got me in and made sure I felt at home,” Butler said.
There could be more pressure on Butler and the secondary heading into this season. The Titans lost some talent up front, including defensive lineman Brayden Thimons, who was an All-American.
Junior corner Kevin Wright is considered one of the top defensive backs in the conference. He had four interceptions on his way to second team All-PAC honors in 2021, but he was limited to four games last season. Benzel expects another strong year out of Wright this fall.
With Butler and Wright the secondary will be the strength of the defense this season. And Butler is looking to have another impact season as a junior.
“It’s all about taking on a bigger load and being able to lead our team to a great season this year,” Butler said.