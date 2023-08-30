GROVE CITY – The Grove City College football team is in a unique situation.
After leading the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in numerous offensive categories, the Wolverines return every starting member of the offense for 2023.
“This is my eighth season now, and I’ve never had a full roster of starters back on a given unit. That’s what we have on offense,” Grove City head coach Andrew DiDonato said. “All 11 starters are back. We’ve had a lot back, but never the entire unit.”
Logan Pfeuffer led the PAC with 2,145 yards passing last season as a sophomore. He completed 126 of 224 passes for 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
“We’re trying to put him in a lot of pressure situations so far in camp, and you can see you can see a second-year starter compared to a first,” DiDonato said. “He had a great sophomore season, but there’s sometimes looks that he never really seen before – wasn’t comfortable about where to go with the ball.
“Right now, it’s hard to throw looks at him where he doesn’t know where to go with the football and what decision to make.”
Scott Fraser returns for his senior season and was named a third team All-American by D3football.com this preseason. Fraser caught 70 passes for 1,145 and 10 touchdowns last season. His receiving yards total was good enough for 11th best in Division III. Fraser ranks fourth all-time at Grove City with 1,958 career receiving yards and fifth with 132 career catches.
Fellow senior Ryan Heckathorn also returns. Heckathorn was second on the team in catches (21), receiving yards (401) and receiving touchdowns (four) last season.
All five members of the offensive line are back to buy time for Pfeuffer and his weapons.
Junior center Brady Brungard, senior guard Nathan Brady, fifth-year guard Vinny LePre and junior right tackle Dylan Lane each started all 11 games last season. Junior left tackle Dalton Foore missed the Westminster game, but he still made 10 starts – the only blemish among the five big men.
The big boys up front will block for the best running game in the league in 2022.
Grove City was the 13th-best rushing attack last season behind Nico Flati and West Middlesex graduate Clayton Parrish. Both finished in the top six in rushing yards, and that helped lead to a total of 2,595 yards of rushing offense as a team.
Flati led the Wolverines in rushing with 845 yards and five touchdowns on 174 carries. He ran for the third most yards in the league last season. Parrish, meanwhile, compiled 668 yards and a league-leading 12 rushing touchdowns off 150 attempts.
“We want to be balanced, not necessarily 50 percent run, 50 percent pass. But whatever the defense wants to do, we’ll take the opposite,” DiDonato said. “We’re coming off having the top running attack a year ago, and we got most of those guys back.
“We believe running the football first and foremost, but if guys are gonna load the box, having Logan back, having the receivers back, we feel we’ll be more balanced from the standpoint of running the ball or passing.”
The Wolverines also return a lot of key talent from the fourth best scoring defense in the league last season.
Graduate-student linebacker Ryan Fleming returns after accounting for his 22nd career sack, setting the program record. Sophomore Ben Bladel returns after being named Newcomer of the Year and receiving first team All-PAC honors. Bladel was third on the team with 50 tackles while accounting for 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two pass breakups and a blocked kick.
Along the defensive line, junior Bryce Spolnik is back for his junior season. Spolnik was third at Grove City with 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.
In the secondary, Trevor Beck returns for his senior season after finishing second on the team in tackles last year. Beck made 52 stops and intercepted a pass. Fellow safety Dominic Magliocco is back to patrol the middle of the field. Magliocco intercepted a pass and broke up a team-high seven with 34 tackles.
Junior Jack Steinmetz will man his corner position after interception two passes last season.
DiDonato also expects the stop unit to be more productive since defensive coordinator Dan Vogt is in his second season.
“There’s a couple open spots, but a lot returning on defense as well,” DiDonato said. “And our defensive coordinator’s in his second season now. I think year one to year two is a big jump, not only for the quarterback position like we said with Logan, but for him coordinating the defense.”
Grove City and DiDonato were excited to win a bowl game several years back. Now, DiDonato wants to see the program take the next step.
To accomplish that goal, the Wolverines will need to win the PAC. That will require the Wolverines to start with a win against Westminster in Week 1.
“It’s a 10-game PAC schedule, so every team in the PAC is gonna have to play all 10, no matter when we gotta play them,” DiDonato said. “We’ll live in our vision and a couple of the factors that we looked at in the offseason that we have to clean up to win the big ones, if we focus on that each week, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we can put ourselves in position to succeed.”