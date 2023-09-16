GREENVILLE – The Bethany football team had all the momentum. They continued to battle despite a two-touchdown deficit at halftime.
They had a shot to cut the Thiel lead to five points. But as they lined up for a field goal, Luke Faber deflected the ball after fightint through the center of the offensive line.
Faber's blocked field goal swung the energy back toward the Thiel sideline. And the Tomcats held on for a 22-14 win over the Bison Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Greenville.
"(The blocked kick) shifts the momentum, it shifts the flow of the game, it brings our spirits back up and it just drives us to keep moving forward," Faber said. "That was such a big moment of the game. Had us going on the sidelines, had us going on the field. It gives us confidence too."
The Tomcats (1-2 Presidents' Athletic Conference, 1-2) snapped their losing streak with a win over the Bison last season, and another skid fell on Saturday. It was the first Thiel win at home since the Tomcats beat Waynesburg 50-42 on Oct. 29, 2016.
The Bison (0-2 PAC, 0-2) scored first early in the second quarter. Charlie Mills punched it in from 2 yards out four minutes into the quarter.
But the Tomcats responded just over six minutes later.
Freshman quarterback Joseph Fell led the Tomcats 89 yards on 11 plays. Chase Lawler came down with a 5-yard jump ball from Fell to put the hosts on the board. Lawler then took a handoff and scored the two-point conversion.
Thiel increased the lead to 15-8 with 28 seconds left in the first half. The Bison were backed inside their 5-yard line, and a punt was returned to the Bethany 17 by Andre Rodgers. To close the drive, Blake Joseph held onto an 11-yard touchdown pass along the sideline near the back-left pylon for Fell's second TD pass of the day.
Fell added his third TD of the day, this time a rushing score, when he punched it in from 2 yards out on a QB sneak with 10:53 left in the third quarter.
However, the Bison began their comeback later in the third.
Fell tried to improvise on a third-down play, but he had the ball knocked out on a sack. The Bison recovered it at the Thiel 1-yard line. Mills scored his second TD of the day with a 1-yard run up the middle to cut the lead to 22-14.
Then the Tomcats lost Fell for the rest of the game. He had his helmet knocked off on the next possession and took his time getting off the sideline unassisted. However, when he returned, he threw an interception. He went to make the tackle and came up sore along the Thiel bench with 1:48 to play in the third.
Fellow freshman Christian Marantis closed out the game. Marantis was 2-for-4 passing with 44 yards.
The Thiel defense shouldered the weight of the one-score game during the fourth quarter. There were a couple close calls, but the defense came through for the Tomcats.
"We're starting to play up to what we know we can do. We're living through our potential right now," Thiel second-year coach Sam Bauman said.
Fell ended his day 8-for-15 passing with 48 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 63 yards and a score on 19 carries.
Bauman said Fell could have returned if the injury had happened in the first half and he could have had a deeper evaluation.
"Just because it was pretty tight, the trainers wanted to keep him out," Bauman said. "We'll evaluate him, but I'm pretty confident he'll be back with us next week."
Donny Pattison and Andrew Plowden were all over the field for the Tomcats. Pattison had 10 carries for 48 yards. Ploweden ran the ball 12 times for 40 yards, and he caught a team-high four passes for 4 yards.
Chase Lawler ended his day with three receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Bauman said he wants to see his players "move onto bigger and better things" in the PAC after checking another box off the to-do list. He said there were no more moral victories heading into 2023, and it's a little easier to make progress when the first win of the season comes early in the schedule.
"I'm really, really happy, especially for the junior and senior class, who have been through a lot," Bauman said. "It was good to see all their smiles and an how excited their were when we got this win."
After the game, the Tomcats made their way off the field and over to the stadium entrance. There, the victory bell rang for the first time following a home game in nearly seven years.
"That's such and accomplishment, and that's been our goal," Faber said. "Our goal is to keep going this season. We're not stopping now, but this is very sweet. A ton, a ton of hard work and hours we put into this, and we're gonna keep it going."